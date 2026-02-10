Air India to open its 1st Maharaja Lounge soon
Air India unveiled its first flagship Maharaja Lounge at Terminal 3, Delhi airport.
Spanning a huge 16,000 square feet with room for 300 guests, the lounge blends Indian heritage with a modern vibe and has separate spaces for First and Business Class travelers.
Doors open to eligible flyers from February 16, 2026.
Who gets access and what's on offer?
If you're flying international First or Business Class—or hold Gold/Platinum Maharaja Club or Star Alliance Gold status—you're in.
The lounge serves up live cooking stations with both Indian and global food, cocktails on wheels (with stories behind each drink), a tea trolley, and an Aviator's Bar.
More lounges coming soon
You'll also find cozy recliners, sleep suites, a Crystal Bar for First Class, speedy Wi-Fi in the Globetrotter's Study, plus great tarmac views.
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson called this "a significant milestone" in their transformation journey and hinted more lounges are coming soon—both across India and abroad.