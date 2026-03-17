Air India to operate special flight for stranded passengers
India
About 300 people (passengers and crew) were left at Shannon Airport, Ireland, after their New York-to-Delhi flight diverted to Shannon as a precaution following a suspected technical issue on March 15.
Now, Air India plans to operate a special flight most likely from Zurich on Wednesday to ferry stranded passengers to Delhi.
Relief is finally in sight for those stranded
Thankfully, all passengers and crew are safe. The plane is grounded for thorough checks, but Air India and local authorities are making sure everyone's taken care of until they can fly out.
The airline confirmed the rescue plan on Tuesday, so relief is finally in sight for those stranded.