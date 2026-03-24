Air India to use BMI to decide crew pay, flights

Here's how it works

Crew members with a "normal" BMI (18 to 24.9) are good to go.

If you're underweight or overweight, you might still fly after a health check but risk losing pay if requirements aren't met.

Obese crew members (BMI 30 or above) are immediately de-rostered and placed on loss of pay; they must undergo specified medical tests within seven days and must also achieve an acceptable BMI and clear a functional assessment before resuming flying.