Air India under fire over screenshots banning bindi, sindoor, tilak
India
Air India is under fire after screenshots from what appears to be the Air India Cabin Crew Handbook showed cabin crew are now not permitted while on duty wearing Bindis, Sindoor, and Tilak.
The move has many people online worried about cultural erasure, with some saying it feels like Indian traditions are being sidelined at the workplace.
Air India cites standards amid criticism
Air India says these grooming rules match "international standards" under Tata's ownership.
But critics argue the policy favors Western norms and ignores India's diversity.
Many are pointing out that airlines like PIA and Qatar Airways respect their own cultures, while Air India's approach could set a worrying trend for how companies treat Indian heritage.