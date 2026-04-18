Air India under fire over screenshots banning bindi, sindoor, tilak India Apr 18, 2026

Air India is under fire after screenshots from what appears to be the Air India Cabin Crew Handbook showed cabin crew are now not permitted while on duty wearing Bindis, Sindoor, and Tilak.

The move has many people online worried about cultural erasure, with some saying it feels like Indian traditions are being sidelined at the workplace.