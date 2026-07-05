Air India urges checking flights amid Mumbai and Delhi monsoon
India
Heads-up if you're flying in or out of Mumbai or Delhi: Air India just dropped a travel advisory because both cities are bracing for monsoon rain this Sunday, Mumbai for heavy to very heavy rainfall and Delhi for light to moderate rain.
The airline suggests checking your flight status online before heading to the airport, as weather could throw off schedules.
IMD: Mumbai red, Delhi yellow alerts
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, expecting intense rainfall that could cause waterlogging and traffic jams.
Delhi is under a yellow alert, so lighter but steady rain is likely across most parts.
With these conditions, there might be delays, diversions, or gate changes at airports, so keep an eye on updates from Air India.