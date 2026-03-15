Air India wants pilots to work longer hours: Here's why

Air India is asking aviation regulators (DGCA) for special permission to let pilots fly longer hours than usual. Why? Because airspace closures over West Asia are forcing flights to take big detours, making trips much longer than planned.

What's the ask? Right now, the standard maximum flight time is 10 hours.

Air India wants that bumped up to 11.5 hours in the air, and nearly 15 hours on duty, so they can handle these new, roundabout routes through Egypt and Saudi Arabia instead of Iran or Iraq.

Why's the DGCA hesitant? The DGCA is stuck between a rock and a hard place: if they say yes, there's worry about tired pilots; if they say no, flights might get canceled.

It was not immediately clear whether IndiGo was granted similar exemptions.

They're reviewing summer flight plans closely before deciding.