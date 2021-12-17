India Pollution: Delhi-NCR schools to reopen from tomorrow in phases

Published on Dec 17, 2021

Schools and colleges in Delhi have been shut due to poor air quality.

Schools and colleges in Delhi and neighboring cities have been allowed to reopen in a phased manner from Saturday. The Delhi government announced the decision on Friday after receiving recommendations from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Physical classes have been suspended for weeks due to poor air quality in the national capital city.

Context Why does this story matter?

The reopening comes just days ahead of the winter break. It has been announced citing improving air quality in Delhi. Further, students and parents have been urging the government to reopen schools saying closures due to the coronavirus pandemic and pollution have adversely impacted their studies. However, it also coincides with a rise in cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Schedule Schools reopen tomorrow for Classes 6 and above

Now offline studies for school classes 6 and above, colleges, and other educational/training institutions can resume with immediate effect, the CAQM said on Friday. Meanwhile, schools for students up to classes 5 can reopen from December 27 after examining the air quality and the winter vacation schedule, the panel added. The order extends to all cities within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Developments Schools shut for weeks over pollution

Schools and colleges in Delhi were ordered shut on November 15 on grounds of deteriorating air quality in the city. They were then reopened on November 29. But the government again ordered school closure a few days later after the Supreme Court questioned the administration's rationale for the decision. It said while adults were working from home, children had to step out.

Information Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement

The decision comes as air quality in Delhi has improved slightly, jumping from the "severe" category to "very poor." On Friday, the overall AQI in the city stood at 339. Separately, a layer of "shallow fog" was also reported by weather officials.