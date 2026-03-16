Air travel: DGCA relaxes flight duty time amid Pakistan airspace
With Iraqi and Iranian airspace closed and Pakistani airspace remaining closed to Indian-registered aircraft since last year,
Two-pilot operations for affected sectors have been permitted a maximum flying time of 11.5 hours (up from 10 hours) until April 30.
India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation made this temporary change so flights can keep running smoothly despite longer routes.
Air India adds 78 extra flights to ease passenger burden
To handle the disruption, Air India has scheduled 78 extra flights between March 10-18 to places like Europe, New York, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
They are also boosting service to London, Frankfurt, and JFK on specific dates, so travel plans aren't left hanging.
Pilots to get extra briefings, rest hours
Even with these changes and extra flights, Air India is not cutting corners on crew well-being.
Pilots are getting extra briefings before each flight and four more hours of rest than usual.
The goal: making sure everyone is safe and alert during this hectic period.