Air travel: DGCA relaxes flight duty time amid Pakistan airspace

To handle the disruption, Air India has scheduled 78 extra flights between March 10-18 to places like Europe, New York, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. They are also boosting service to London, Frankfurt, and JFK on specific dates, so travel plans aren't left hanging.

Pilots to get extra briefings, rest hours

Even with these changes and extra flights, Air India is not cutting corners on crew well-being.

Pilots are getting extra briefings before each flight and four more hours of rest than usual.

The goal: making sure everyone is safe and alert during this hectic period.