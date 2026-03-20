Airlines say new seat rule could raise ticket prices India Mar 20, 2026

India's top airlines, Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, aren't happy about a new government rule that says at least 60% of seats on domestic flights must be free to book (no extra charges for picking your spot).

The Ministry of Civil Aviation rolled out this change on March 18 to make seat selection fairer for everyone.

But airlines say losing those paid seat fees will hurt their already tight profits, especially with high fuel and airport costs.