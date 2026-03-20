Airlines say new seat rule could raise ticket prices
India's top airlines, Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, aren't happy about a new government rule that says at least 60% of seats on domestic flights must be free to book (no extra charges for picking your spot).
The Ministry of Civil Aviation rolled out this change on March 18 to make seat selection fairer for everyone.
But airlines say losing those paid seat fees will hurt their already tight profits, especially with high fuel and airport costs.
'Regulatory overreach'
If airlines can't charge for most seats, they warn ticket prices might go up across the board.
Right now, choosing a window or extra legroom often costs between ₹200 to ₹2,100.
The Federation of Indian Airlines called the rule "regulatory overreach" and worries it could backfire, helping some passengers in the short term but making flying more expensive overall.