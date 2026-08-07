AISA president Neha Bora hit with ink during Ranchi protest

Bora stood firm, saying, "I am not going to be scared by throwing of ink."

The protests have become one of Jharkhand's biggest student movements since July 25, with leaders criticizing government agencies for failing to prevent leaks.

AISA claims the attacker was linked to BJP; meanwhile, BJP stalled the state assembly proceedings with protests over job exam "irregularities."

Protest organizers are sending an 11-member team (including students and experts) to talk with officials.