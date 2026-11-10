Ajay Maken writes to chair after committee drops pollution agenda
A key parliamentary committee has dropped air pollution from its November 17 agenda, sparking concern from Congress MP Ajay Maken.
He's written to the committee chair, urging them to bring the topic back, pointing out just how serious Delhi-NCR's air quality crisis is for public health.
The chairperson, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, said he hadn't seen Maken's letter and that he does not discuss issues relating to Committee meetings in public.
Committee shifts focus to drug trafficking
Originally, the committee planned to discuss Delhi-NCR's pollution problem and how different agencies could work together. But now the focus has shifted to drug trafficking instead.
Maken called out this change, saying we need a real look at what's being done about pollution, especially since implementation is falling short.
He wants answers on why air quality was sidelined and is asking for a new date to get this urgent issue back on track.