Ajit Doval meets Myanmar President in Delhi to strengthen ties India May 31, 2026

NSA Ajit Doval met Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi Sunday as part of Hlaing's visit to India. The main goal? Strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Hlaing earlier and appreciated his positive approach toward boosting relations.