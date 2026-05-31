Ajit Doval meets Myanmar President in Delhi to strengthen ties
India
NSA Ajit Doval met Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi Sunday as part of Hlaing's visit to India. The main goal? Strengthening the partnership between the two countries.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Hlaing earlier and appreciated his positive approach toward boosting relations.
Myanmar President prays at Mahabodhi Temple
Hlaing's trip highlights not just diplomatic talks but deep cultural links: he visited Bodh Gaya to pray at the Mahabodhi Temple, showing off shared Buddhist roots.
Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the visit reflected "deep spiritual and civilizational ties" and "shared Buddhist heritage."