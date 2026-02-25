Ajit Pawar crash: DGCA grounds 4 Learjets over safety issues
India
After a tragic plane crash recently (February 2026) that killed Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, India's aviation regulator (DGCA) has grounded four Learjets from VSR Ventures.
A special safety audit found major problems with how the airline was running its planes and keeping them safe.
VSR Ventures now has a chunk of its fleet out
VSR Ventures now has a chunk of its fleet out of action, which definitely impacts their operations.
The DGCA is demanding answers before these jets can fly again.
Meanwhile, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar called out the airline for ignoring past warnings about unsafe practices—reminding everyone why strict checks on air safety really matter.