Akal Takht submits revised objections to Punjab sacrilege law

Akal Takht seeks fast-track courts

They're asking for fast-track courts so cases don't drag on forever, and want legal protection for sewadars (devotees) who defend themselves during sacrilege attempts.

The clergy also flagged issues with unclear terms and SGPC-related clauses.

Earlier, 87 Sikh MLAs were called out for not consulting the community before passing the law: a one-month deadline was set to fix these concerns.

The act has drawn objections from the Akal Takht and Sikh organizations.