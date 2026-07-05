Akal Takht submits revised objections to Punjab sacrilege law
Akal Takht, the top Sikh religious body, has sent new objections and suggestions about Punjab's sacrilege law to the Vidhan Sabha speaker.
This law, passed in April, brings tough penalties, including life imprisonment and hefty fines, for anyone involved in desecration conspiracies.
Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj submitted the revised letter on July 4.
Akal Takht seeks fast-track courts
They're asking for fast-track courts so cases don't drag on forever, and want legal protection for sewadars (devotees) who defend themselves during sacrilege attempts.
The clergy also flagged issues with unclear terms and SGPC-related clauses.
Earlier, 87 Sikh MLAs were called out for not consulting the community before passing the law: a one-month deadline was set to fix these concerns.
The act has drawn objections from the Akal Takht and Sikh organizations.