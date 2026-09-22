Akash Baraskar allegedly kills pregnant wife in Pune, attempts suicide
India
A 31-year-old software engineer in Pune, Akash Baraskar, allegedly killed his pregnant wife Shubhangi during a heated argument about buying land.
The disagreement turned tragic at their rented home on Sunday.
After the attack, Akash tried to take his own life by stabbing himself and jumping from the second floor. He survived and is now in the hospital.
Shubhangi's father files murder complaint
Police say the couple had been arguing because Shubhangi wanted to invest in Pune property instead of village land.
A murder case is underway based on her father's complaint, with investigations looking into both the weapon used and the background of their dispute.
Shubhangi's father filed the complaint.