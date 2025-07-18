Akash Prime boosts India's defense in high-altitude regions India Jul 18, 2025

On July 16, 2025, India's Army and DRDO pulled off a successful test of the Akash Prime air defense system way up in Ladakh.

This homegrown tech is built to handle the tough border conditions with China and Pakistan—think thin air, freezing temps, and rough terrain.

The big deal? It boosts India's ability to spot and stop incoming missiles right where it matters most.