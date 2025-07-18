Next Article
Bengaluru: BMTC bus crashes into food stall, 1 feared dead
A BMTC bus crashed into a roadside food stall in Peenya, northwest Bengaluru on a Friday, leaving one person suspected to be dead and four others hurt.
Police are still figuring out what caused the accident.
Sadly, this isn't the first time—BMTC busses have been involved in several serious accidents across the city lately.
Several accidents involving BMTC busses
Police are looking into the Peenya crash.
Just this month, a schoolboy was badly injured by a BMTC bus while trying to catch another ride in Jigani.
Back in May, there was another troubling incident near Chinnaswamy Stadium involving a driver and pedestrian dispute.
With these cases piling up, BMTC says it's stepping up driver training and pushing for stricter safety rules to help keep everyone safer on the roads.