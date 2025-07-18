Punjab Police arrest duo for bomb threat to Golden Temple

Threats worry Sikh community; leaders demand quick action

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says strict security is in place and asks everyone to stay alert but not panic over rumors.

The threats have worried many in the Sikh community.

Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa stressed how unsettling these emails are and pushed for quick action from the police.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal called it a "very serious matter," urging both state and central authorities to investigate thoroughly and protect all religious sites.