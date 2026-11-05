Akhil Chandak alleges forced circumcision and attempted conversion in Assam

Akhil Kumar Chandak from Rajasthan has accused his wife, Nurshika Begum, and her mother of forcing him to undergo circumcision and trying to make him convert to Islam after their interfaith marriage in Assam.

He says he was taken to a secluded spot, drugged, and circumcised against his will.

Police have arrested Begum's mother, while Begum herself is being called in for questioning.