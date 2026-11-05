Akhil Chandak alleges forced circumcision and attempted conversion in Assam
Akhil Kumar Chandak from Rajasthan has accused his wife, Nurshika Begum, and her mother of forcing him to undergo circumcision and trying to make him convert to Islam after their interfaith marriage in Assam.
He says he was taken to a secluded spot, drugged, and circumcised against his will.
Police have arrested Begum's mother, while Begum herself is being called in for questioning.
Nurshika Begum's Facebook photo alerted villagers
Chandak's story surfaced when a photograph of Nurshika wearing sindoor, which she had uploaded on Facebook, brought their interfaith marriage to the attention of villagers.
He shared that he was invited under the pretext of sorting marital issues but instead met two men who allegedly carried out the circumcision and made him eat beef.
Though he initially considered conversion talks, he later refused to change his name legally, which led him to file a police complaint.
Medical tests were conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.