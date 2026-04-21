Akhil Hemadri mixes cement on Porsche to repair Bengaluru pothole
India
Fed up with Bengaluru's endless potholes and the city's slow response, entrepreneur Akhil Hemadri decided to fix one himself by mixing cement right on the hood of his Porsche.
A video of his creative repair job quickly went viral, catching everyone's attention online.
DIY Porsche fix sparks civic conversations
Hemadri's unusual approach struck a chord with locals who are tired of bumpy roads, especially during monsoon season.
His do-it-yourself fix using a luxury car has sparked conversations about how citizens are stepping up when authorities don't, showing that sometimes you have to get inventive to solve everyday problems.