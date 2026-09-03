Akola bank cleaner uses duplicate key to steal ₹1cr gold

A bank cleaner in Akola, Maharashtra, has been caught for stealing over ₹1 crore worth of gold from a customer's locker.

Using a duplicate key, the 29-year-old managed to unlock the high-security locker and walk away with more than 700gm of gold.

The theft came to light during an ongoing police investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding certain demand loan transactions at the Central Bank of India branch in Akola.