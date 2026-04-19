Akshaya Tritiya today: auspicious gold buying times and city muhurats India Apr 19, 2026

Akshaya Tritiya is here (April 19), and it's considered one of the best days to buy gold for good luck.

The prime time to make your purchase is between 10:49am and 12:20pm but if you miss that, the window stays open until 5:51am tomorrow.

Different cities have slightly different timings: Pune's muhurat lasts until 12:34pm Mumbai until 12:38pm and New Delhi until 12:20pm.

So wherever you are, there's a slot for you.