Aligarh meat shop owner attacked, sparking communal tensions
India
In Aligarh, 45-year-old Shareef Qureshi was allegedly assaulted on December 20 while transporting licensed buffalo meat to his shop.
A group of men stopped him, tore up his valid documents, and beat him with bricks and assaulted him—leaving him injured before police arrived.
Police action and political reactions
Police have filed an FIR against seven named individuals and several unidentified others for rioting and assault.
Two suspects were arrested the next day.
The incident has drawn strong reactions from opposition leaders, who are calling for strict action against those behind what they describe as a targeted communal attack.