Aligarh Muslim University student from Kolkata found dead in hostel

The night before, she had a tense phone call with her mother, who got worried and asked her friends to check on her.

The student's friends found the room locked from the inside and discovered her after breaking in.

A police forensic team is investigating, and an autopsy will be performed once her parents arrive.

This is the fourth student suicide at AMU in three years; the university says they are now running regular counseling sessions in hostels to support students' mental health.