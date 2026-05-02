Alkere village temple priest Shivanna and 2 sons found dead
India
A somber story from Alkere village in Tumakuru: Shivanna, a local temple priest, was found dead along with his two young sons, Jeevan, 10, and Pranesh, five, at their home.
Police discovered their bodies on Saturday morning after neighbors grew concerned.
Investigators cite marital problems behind deaths
Investigators believe Shivanna's actions were driven by ongoing marital problems.
His wife had reportedly left with another man and briefly returned after police got involved, but soon left again, this time allegedly taking cash and gold.
The emotional strain from these events is thought to have played a major role in this tragic outcome.
Police are continuing their investigation.