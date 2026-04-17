All 8 killed were Kerala school staff in Salem crash

Officials assist survivors as leaders console

Five others, including two young boys, the driver, and two other women, were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Local officials acted quickly at the scene to help survivors.

Both Prime Minister Modi and Kerala's chief minister offered heartfelt condolences, with many expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy.

The incident has left an entire school community mourning, and serves as a sobering reminder about road safety on hilly routes.