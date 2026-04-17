All 8 killed were Kerala school staff in Salem crash
A bus carrying tourists from Kerala met with a tragic accident on a hilly stretch in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, leaving eight people dead.
The State Transport Corporation bus lost control at a sharp hairpin bend, crashed into a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw, and then plunged further down the slope.
All the victims were staff from a school in Malappuram, making the loss especially hard for their local community.
Officials assist survivors as leaders console
Five others, including two young boys, the driver, and two other women, were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Local officials acted quickly at the scene to help survivors.
Both Prime Minister Modi and Kerala's chief minister offered heartfelt condolences, with many expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy.
The incident has left an entire school community mourning, and serves as a sobering reminder about road safety on hilly routes.