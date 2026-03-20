Allahabad HC: 8-month-old fetus is person for accident compensation India Mar 20, 2026

Big news from the Allahabad High Court: if a fetus is more than five months old, it now legally counts as a person when it comes to accident compensation.

In a recent case, the court told Indian Railways to pay an extra ₹8 lakh for the loss of an unborn child after a tragic train incident.