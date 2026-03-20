Allahabad HC: 8-month-old fetus is person for accident compensation
Big news from the Allahabad High Court: if a fetus is more than five months old, it now legally counts as a person when it comes to accident compensation.
In a recent case, the court told Indian Railways to pay an extra ₹8 lakh for the loss of an unborn child after a tragic train incident.
Family of woman who died on train gets ₹8L
Back in 2018, a woman who was about eight months pregnant died after falling while boarding a train at Barabanki station.
Her family got compensation for her death, but nothing for the unborn baby. They challenged this in court, and won.
Ruling sets precedent, could change how claims work
This ruling sets a new standard: losing an advanced-stage fetus in an accident is now recognized as its own loss under Indian law.
It means better legal protection for families and could change how accident claims work across India going forward.