Allahabad HC allows Atiq Ahmad's sons brief release for burial
India
The Allahabad High Court has allowed Ali and Umar, sons of late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, to leave jail briefly so they can attend their younger brother Aban's burial on Saturday.
Aban, just 21, died in a tragic road accident while heading to visit Ali at Jhansi Jail.
Aunt Parveen Qureshi petitioned the court
Aban was the youngest of five brothers; his friend Sonu also lost his life in the crash, while three others were injured and taken to Prayagraj for treatment.
The temporary release was granted after their aunt, Parveen Qureshi, petitioned the court.
The burial will take place near other family members at Kasari-Masari graveyard in Prayagraj.