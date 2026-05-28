Allahabad HC drops labor charges against Azim Premji and executives
India
The Allahabad High Court has dropped all criminal charges against Wipro chairman Azim Premji and top executives over alleged labor law violations at the company's Ghaziabad office.
The case came from a labor department complaint, but after review, the court also canceled earlier summonses from a local magistrate.
Judges: No evidence against Azim Premji
The judges said you can't blame senior leaders like Premji for technical rule breaches unless there's solid proof they were directly involved.
Since there was no evidence showing Premji handled daily management or labor compliance, and the lower court didn't dig into the facts properly before sending out summonses, the whole case was thrown out.