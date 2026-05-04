Allahabad HC: No permit for cow transport in UP, 1.8L

Vehicle auctioned before trial for 85,000

Police had stopped the petitioner's vehicle based on a tip, found 10 bovine animals, and an FIR was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Even before the case ended, the vehicle was auctioned off for just ₹85,000, way less than its claimed value of over ₹7 lakh.

The court said there was no proof that slaughter was planned and criticized officials for selling the vehicle too soon, warning they could owe another ₹4 lakh if it isn't returned.