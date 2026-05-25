Allahabad HC orders husband pay ₹47,500 maintenance, flags ₹1.25L income
India
The Allahabad High Court just told a husband to pay more in monthly maintenance to his estranged wife and their young son, raising it to ₹47,500.
The court called out the husband for hiding his real income (even though he earns ₹1.25 lakh a month) and made it clear that maintenance isn't some act of kindness: it's a legal right.
Court requires proof of wife's income
The court also said that just because the wife is educated or could earn money doesn't mean she loses her right to support unless there's proof she actually has an income.
Plus, the father still has to cover essentials like their son's education and health, no matter what's going on between the parents.