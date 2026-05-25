Modi hails BJP's landslide victory in Falta repoll
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resounding victory in West Bengal's Falta Assembly repoll. The BJP candidate Debangshu Panda won by over one lakh votes, defeating his nearest rival from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sambhu Nath Kurmi. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had held the seat since 2011, suffered a major setback with its candidate Jahangir Khan finishing fourth and forfeiting his deposit.
Vote surge
PM Modi congratulates BJP workers
The BJP's vote share in the repoll was a staggering 71.2%, a huge jump from the 36.75% it had in 2021. The TMC's vote share, on the other hand, plummeted to a mere 3.7%. Prime Minister Modi hailed the result, saying, "People of Falta have spoken! Democracy has won, and intimidation has lost. Congratulations to Shri Debangshu Panda Ji for winning in Falta by a record margin." He also thanked BJP workers for their efforts.
Twitter Post
Modi's post on Falta repoll results
ফলতার জনগণ তাঁদের মত জানিয়েছেন! গণতন্ত্র জিতেছে এবং ভীতিপ্রদর্শন পরাজিত হয়েছে।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2026
অভূতপূর্ব ব্যবধানে ফলতায় জেতার জন্যে শ্রী দেবাংশু পান্ডাজিকে অভিনন্দন। বিজেপির প্রতি পশ্চিমবঙ্গের মানুষের অটল বিশ্বাসেরই চিহ্ন এটি। বিভিন্ন ক্ষেত্রে পশ্চিমবঙ্গ সরকারের ব্যতিক্রমী কাজ মানুষ দেখছেন…
Political shift
TMC's lukewarm efforts fail to bear fruit
The Falta Assembly seat was earlier considered part of TMC's stronghold in the Diamond Harbour belt. The Election Commission ordered a repoll in all 285 booths on May 21 after allegations of tampering during the April 29 election. After Khan's last-minute announcement to step aside for what he called "Falta's interest," little campaigning was done by TMC during the repoll, with party offices inactive and Khan missing from public view.
CM's statement
Adhikari slams TMC, takes dig at Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari hailed the election outcome as proof that voters were allowed to vote freely. He accused TMC of becoming a "mafia company" that misused state machinery and resorted to intimidation politics. Without naming anyone, he also took a jibe at TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, calling him a "fraudster who parachuted in and claimed the title of commander." Adhikari called the result "just the beginning."