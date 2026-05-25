Modi hails BJP's landslide victory in Falta repoll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP) resounding victory in West Bengal 's Falta Assembly repoll. The BJP candidate Debangshu Panda won by over one lakh votes, defeating his nearest rival from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sambhu Nath Kurmi. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had held the seat since 2011, suffered a major setback with its candidate Jahangir Khan finishing fourth and forfeiting his deposit.

Vote surge PM Modi congratulates BJP workers The BJP's vote share in the repoll was a staggering 71.2%, a huge jump from the 36.75% it had in 2021. The TMC's vote share, on the other hand, plummeted to a mere 3.7%. Prime Minister Modi hailed the result, saying, "People of Falta have spoken! Democracy has won, and intimidation has lost. Congratulations to Shri Debangshu Panda Ji for winning in Falta by a record margin." He also thanked BJP workers for their efforts.

Twitter Post Modi's post on Falta repoll results ফলতার জনগণ তাঁদের মত জানিয়েছেন! গণতন্ত্র জিতেছে এবং ভীতিপ্রদর্শন পরাজিত হয়েছে।



অভূতপূর্ব ব্যবধানে ফলতায় জেতার জন্যে শ্রী দেবাংশু পান্ডাজিকে অভিনন্দন। বিজেপির প্রতি পশ্চিমবঙ্গের মানুষের অটল বিশ্বাসেরই চিহ্ন এটি। বিভিন্ন ক্ষেত্রে পশ্চিমবঙ্গ সরকারের ব্যতিক্রমী কাজ মানুষ দেখছেন… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2026

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Political shift TMC's lukewarm efforts fail to bear fruit The Falta Assembly seat was earlier considered part of TMC's stronghold in the Diamond Harbour belt. The Election Commission ordered a repoll in all 285 booths on May 21 after allegations of tampering during the April 29 election. After Khan's last-minute announcement to step aside for what he called "Falta's interest," little campaigning was done by TMC during the repoll, with party offices inactive and Khan missing from public view.

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