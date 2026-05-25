Rohit Sharma equals this unwanted IPL record of Maxwell: Details 

Rohit Sharma 's Indian Premier League 2026 campaign ended on a disappointing note as he bagged a duck in Mumbai Indians 's (MI) final league match. The former MI captain was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Rajasthan Royals's Jofra Archer at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The dismissal saw Rohit equal Glenn Maxwell for the most ducks in IPL history with 19 each.

Career highlights Rohit remains one of the most successful players in IPL Despite the unwanted record, Rohit Sharma remains one of the most successful players in IPL history. He has led MI to five IPL titles and has been instrumental in shaping the franchise's success over the years. However, this season has been particularly tough for him with injuries hampering his performance.

Dismissal details How Rohit got dismissed Archer bowled three dot balls on the bounce in the opening over to put pressure on Rohit. The England speedster then bowled a full delivery outside off, which late swung away. Rohit attempted to push at it but ended up edging it weakly as he played away from his body. Dhruv Jurel behind the wickets completed a good catch, sending MI into an early trouble in their chase of 206 runs. The team was eventually restricted to 175/9.

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Numbers Rohit goes par with Maxwell As mentioned, Rohit has now equaled Maxwell in terms of ducks in the IPL. The duo has 19 ducks each, as per ESPNcricinfo. Rohir broke the tie with Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Narine, who have been dismissed 18 times apiece on zero. Meanwhile, this was Rohit's only duck of IPL 2026. Archer has now trapped him thrice across six IPL meetings. The batter has just managed 11 runs off 16 balls in this battle.

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Team dynamics MI coach clarifies on Rohit's inclusion Ahead of the match against RR, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene clarified that Rohit's inclusion and workload management are purely based on team combination and fitness assessment. He said Sharma has been managed carefully after a hamstring injury and has been slowly eased back into full fitness. Jayawardene stressed that all selection and fitness decisions are backed by the medical team and based strictly on current requirements rather than past contributions.

Stats Second-most runs in IPL Rohit, who missed a few games this season due to fitness issues, had a decent campaign. Across nine games, he scored 283 runs at an average of 35.37 and a strike rate of 157.22 (50s: 2). The second-highest run-getter in IPL history, Rohit has overall scored 7,329 runs from 281 matches at an average of 29.91 (SR: 132.91). He has recorded 51 scores of 50 or more (100s: 2).