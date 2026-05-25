SBI strike postponed, branches to remain open on May 25-26

The AISBISF had flagged the issue of inadequate security personnel at SBI branches, stemming from retirements and promotions. This shortage, they argued, has heightened risks for employees, customers, and bank assets alike. The strike's postponement now gives SBI a chance to address these concerns without disrupting services to its customers nationwide.

Official statement

SBI issues statement on X

In an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), SBI announced the deferral of the proposed strike. The bank said, "The proposed strike by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) on May 25 and 26, 2026 has been deferred. All our branches will function normally and provide all regular banking services." This message reassured customers about uninterrupted access to banking services during this period.