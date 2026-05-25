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'I love Modi, he's my friend': Trump praises PM
Trump calls Modi 'great' friend

'I love Modi, he's my friend': Trump praises PM

By Snehil Singh
May 25, 2026
08:49 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump called in during a live event in Delhi on Sunday, May 24, where he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event was organized to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence. "I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He's my friend," Trump said during his call, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ambassador Sergio Gor attended.

Presidential invitation

India can count on me, says Trump

In his call, Trump also invited PM Modi to visit the White House sometime. "We have never been closer to India," he said, adding that India can count on him and his country 100%. He also praised Rubio as the "greatest" secretary of state in US history. "Well, you have some big ones there. When you have Marco, Sergio [US envoy to India]... you are getting the big stuff," Trump said during his call.

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Trade talks

US-India close to finalizing bilateral trade agreement: Rubio

Rubio's India visit comes amid major immigration policy changes in the US, where immigrants already living legally in the US have been asked to leave and apply for permanent residency from abroad. He said that the two countries are close to finalizing a bilateral trade agreement that will be "beneficial" and "sustainable" for both countries. This announcement came after Rubio held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on enhancing cooperation in trade, critical minerals, energy security, and defense collaboration.

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Diplomatic efforts

Trade imbalances shape Washington's engagement with partners: Rubio

Rubio's visit is seen as an effort to strengthen economic ties between the two countries after months of friction over tariffs and trade policies. He emphasized that concerns over trade imbalances have shaped Washington's engagement with several partners, including traditional allies in Europe. "India is a massive economy and one of our leading trade partners," he said, adding that rebalancing trade with such a large economy is naturally different.

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