'I love Modi, he's my friend': Trump praises PM

United States President Donald Trump called in during a live event in Delhi on Sunday, May 24, where he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The event was organized to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence. "I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He's my friend," Trump said during his call, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ambassador Sergio Gor attended.

Presidential invitation India can count on me, says Trump In his call, Trump also invited PM Modi to visit the White House sometime. "We have never been closer to India," he said, adding that India can count on him and his country 100%. He also praised Rubio as the "greatest" secretary of state in US history. "Well, you have some big ones there. When you have Marco, Sergio [US envoy to India]... you are getting the big stuff," Trump said during his call.

Twitter Post Twitter Post President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: “𝐈 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢. 𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚. 𝐈’𝐦 𝐚 𝐛𝐢𝐠, 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢…” pic.twitter.com/jJBLhKdZhL — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 24, 2026

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Trade talks US-India close to finalizing bilateral trade agreement: Rubio Rubio's India visit comes amid major immigration policy changes in the US, where immigrants already living legally in the US have been asked to leave and apply for permanent residency from abroad. He said that the two countries are close to finalizing a bilateral trade agreement that will be "beneficial" and "sustainable" for both countries. This announcement came after Rubio held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on enhancing cooperation in trade, critical minerals, energy security, and defense collaboration.

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