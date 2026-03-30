Allahabad High Court asks magistrate to reconsider wife's income plea India Mar 30, 2026

The Allahabad High Court in Lucknow has stepped in after a woman's request for her husband's income details was denied in a domestic violence case.

The court said these financial details matter, especially when someone is seeking support, and asked the magistrate to look at her plea again within six weeks.

The woman had accused her husband and his family of dowry harassment and financial abuse.