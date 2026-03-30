Allahabad High Court asks magistrate to reconsider wife's income plea
India
The Allahabad High Court in Lucknow has stepped in after a woman's request for her husband's income details was denied in a domestic violence case.
The court said these financial details matter, especially when someone is seeking support, and asked the magistrate to look at her plea again within six weeks.
The woman had accused her husband and his family of dowry harassment and financial abuse.
Tax records show husband's ₹5L income
Turns out, the husband, who described himself as a laborer in the magistrate's court, is actually an architect making about ₹5 lakh annually, according to tax records shown in court.
The High Court also pointed to a 2021 Supreme Court ruling that says husbands must be transparent about their finances if their wives ask for it during such cases.