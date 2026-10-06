Allahabad High Court dismisses mother's plea to compel daughter home
India
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: parents cannot legally force their adult children to live at home.
On September 28, 2026, Justice Sandeep Jain dismissed a mother's plea to bring her 25-year-old daughter Pooja back, saying adults have the right to decide where they want to live.
Court found 25-year-old Pooja not detained
Pooja told the court she chose to live on her own in Delhi and was not being held by anyone.
She shared that past abuse at home led her to leave, though her mother denied it.
The court found no illegal detention and respected Pooja's choice, underlining that she cannot be compelled by her parent to reside with a particular person.