Allahabad High Court: father's maintenance duty remains despite alleged remarriage India Jun 01, 2026

The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: a father's responsibility to financially support his minor children does not change if their mother's alleged remarriage is assumed.

Justice Padam Narain Mishra said that under Section 125 of the CrPC, a child's right to maintenance is protected by law and is not affected by the mother's relationship status.

The court overturned a previous family court decision that denied maintenance, and sent the maintenance claim back for fresh consideration.