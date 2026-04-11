Allahabad High Court keeps Pilibhit FIR against Noor Ahmed Azhari
India
The Allahabad High Court has decided not to cancel criminal proceedings against Noor Ahmed Azhari, who leads the Muslim Personal Law Board in Uttar Pradesh.
The case started after a video of Azhari went viral, where he accused BJP-ruled states of mistreating Muslims.
This led to a first information report (FIR) being filed against him in Pilibhit.
Court says Azhari comments may incite
The court explained that at this early stage, it only checks if there is enough basis for the charges, not all the evidence.
Justice Saurabh Srivastava noted that Azhari's comments could potentially incite communal discord and public disorder.
While Azhari's lawyer argued his words were free speech, the court said those debates come later and let the case move forward.