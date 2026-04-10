Pakistan minister tells Israel to 'burn in hell', Netanyahu responds

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has called Israel "evil" and a "curse for humanity" after it attacked Lebanon. He claimed that even as "peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon." "Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon," Asif wrote on X. He added, "I hope and pray that the people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European Jews [sic] burn in hell."

Diplomatic tension Call for Israel's annihilation 'outrageous': Netanyahu Reacting to Asif's comments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the call for Israel's annihilation "outrageous." He said such statements cannot be tolerated from any government, especially one that claims to mediate peace. Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also slammed Pakistan's leadership over the remarks. Sa'ar accused Asif of making "blatant antisemitic blood libels" and warned that calling Israel "cancerous" amounts to calling for its destruction.

Diplomatic confrontation Israel will defend itself against terrorists: Sa'ar The Israeli Foreign Minister said, "Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction." This public rebuke is a rare direct diplomatic confrontation between the two countries, which do not have formal ties. The Israeli leader's decision to respond publicly marks a departure from past practice as Tel Aviv has historically avoided direct engagement with Islamabad in the absence of diplomatic relations.

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Mediation skepticism Israel does not see Pakistan as credible mediator Israel has previously articulated its distrust of Pakistan's role in any mediation effort. Reuven Azar, Israel's envoy to India, told NDTV on Thursday that Israel does not see Pakistan as a credible mediator in peace talks. This skepticism is also manifest in the lack of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

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