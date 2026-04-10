IPL 2026: Rahane defends KKR bowlers following upset versus LSG 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane has praised Lucknow Super Giants's (LSG) Mukul Choudhary for his match-winning performance at Eden Gardens. However, he also defended his own bowlers for their valiant effort in the face of defeat. The three-time champions were left winless in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) after losing their third match out of four.

Match highlights 'Mukul played a fantastic knock,' says Rahane KKR had their first win of IPL 2026 snatched away by Choudhary. LSG, chasing a target of 182 runs, was reduced to 128/7 in the 16th over. However, Choudhary's unbeaten knock of 54 off just 27 balls—consisting of seven sixes and two fours—turned the tide in favor of LSG. Rahane praised him for his defining innings and the way he played his shots.

Post-match comments 'Thought our bowlers did their job' Despite the loss, Rahane defended his bowlers and credited LSG's batters for their performance. He said, "Thought our bowlers did their job. When you lose a game, you think about how you could have done better." The KKR captain also said that 180-185 was a good total on that wicket but in the end, he decided to give credit to LSG batters and how they batted.

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