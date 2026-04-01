IPL 2026: LSG's Mukul Choudhary stuns KKR at Eden Gardens

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets in a nail-biting finish at Eden Gardens. The match swung dramatically as Mukul Choudhary emerged as the unlikely hero for LSG. With his team reeling at 128/7, Mukul played a sensational knock of 54 not out off just 27 balls, hitting seven sixes and two fours along the way.

Game changer Mukul's match-winning knock Mukul's innings came at a crucial time when his team was struggling. He was on just two runs off six balls when Mohammed Shami fell. However, he quickly shifted gears and raced to 26 off 16 balls with a six and four off Vaibhav Arora, followed by two sixes off Kartik Tyagi. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper from Rajasthan expertly rotated the strike as he took LSG closer to their target of 182 runs.

Final push The crucial 19th over The 19th over, bowled by Cameron Green, yielded 16 runs as Mukul hit two sixes and a four. Avesh Khan took a single off the first ball, leaving Mukul to get 13 with five balls left. He kept hitting boundaries, including another six off Arora. The bowler tried to keep it wide for a couple of deliveries but the No. 7 batsman hit a wristy six over the off side for his half-century in just 26 balls.

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Information Mukul ends up attaining these feats As per Cricbuzz, the seven sixes by Mukul is the most by a LSG batter while batting at No. 7 or below. Meanwhile, the 54* runs added between Mukul and Avesh is the highest for the 8th wicket or lower in a successful run chase.

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