'They better stop...': Trump warns Iran over Hormuz tanker fees

United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran over reports of tolls being charged on oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz . "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!" he wrote on Truth Social. Trump followed his post with another, in which he intensified his censure of Tehran's handling of the vital maritime corridor.

Toll controversy Iran to charge $1 per barrel toll in cryptocurrency Reports suggest that Iran plans to impose a $1 per barrel toll on all oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz during a two-week ceasefire. Payments are to be made in cryptocurrency. Hamid Hosseini, spokesperson for Iran's Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union, confirmed this plan to the Financial Times. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is also demanding that vessels pre-arrange tolls in cryptocurrency or Chinese yuan during the ceasefire with the US.

Rejection Oman, Gulf states reject Iran's proposal Iran's toll proposal was rejected by Oman, which said no tolls can be imposed on vessels crossing the strait. Other Gulf states have also opposed the plan, arguing it violates freedom of navigation principles under international law. Under international maritime law, while tolls can be charged in man-made canals like Suez or Panama, they are not allowed in natural waterways such as Hormuz.

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