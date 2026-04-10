Allahabad High Court lets police freeze accounts over cyber fraud
India
The Allahabad High Court just ruled that police can freeze your bank account on suspicion of cyber fraud; no advance notice or court order is needed.
This move lets authorities act fast to protect money they believe could be part of a scam.
Banks must notify, suspected funds frozen
Banks still have to inform you once your account is frozen, so you are not left in the dark.
Plus, only the amount linked to suspected fraud gets blocked, not your whole balance.
That way, if you think the freeze was unfair, you can challenge it and try to get access back.