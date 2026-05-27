Allahabad High Court: Lok Adalats and DLSA cannot grant divorces
India
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: < em>Lok Adalats and District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) aren't allowed to grant divorces.
This came up after a woman challenged an alleged 2018 mutual divorce settlement handled by the DLSA in Unnao, saying her husband tricked her into signing the papers.
Judges cite Legal Services Authorities Act
The judges explained that divorce cases are strictly for family courts, not Lok Adalats, pointing to specific rules in the Legal Services Authorities Act.
Basically, Lok Adalats can help people settle disputes, but they can't hand out official divorce decrees.
The court also said the woman is free to take her case forward through proper legal channels.