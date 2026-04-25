Allahabad High Court orders husband to pay wife ₹15L
India
The Allahabad High Court has ordered a husband to pay his wife ₹15 lakh after she took out loans worth ₹25.06 lakh against her salary and he used the money for himself.
The court pointed out that, even though he is a practicing lawyer, he ignored his financial duties and tried to cover up his actions with false affidavits.
Allahabad HC sets 6 week deadline
The wife's counsel alleged that the husband made her take those loans under a false promise and allegedly spent them on a flashy lifestyle.
He also hid from the court that he was already getting ₹5,000 per month in maintenance.
The judge called this behavior unacceptable, set a six-week deadline for payment, and sped up their divorce process, making it clear that financial abuse in marriage will not be overlooked.