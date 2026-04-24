Allahabad High Court overturns externment and limits 'goonda' tag India Apr 24, 2026

The Allahabad High Court has made it clear: you can't call someone a goonda (habitual troublemaker) under the UP Control of Goondas Act, 1970, just because they have one or two criminal cases against them.

This came up while overturning an externment order against Satendra, with Justice Sandeep Jain pointing out that such labels can seriously harm a person's reputation.