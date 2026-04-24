Allahabad High Court overturns externment and limits 'goonda' tag
The Allahabad High Court has made it clear: you can't call someone a goonda (habitual troublemaker) under the UP Control of Goondas Act, 1970, just because they have one or two criminal cases against them.
This came up while overturning an externment order against Satendra, with Justice Sandeep Jain pointing out that such labels can seriously harm a person's reputation.
Court cancels proceedings against Satendra
Satendra was facing two criminal cases and was labeled a habitual offender by the authorities, who argued he created public fear.
But the court said that having only a couple of cases doesn't prove someone is a repeat offender.
Quoting an earlier judgment, the court found there wasn't enough evidence to justify calling him a goonda and canceled all proceedings under the Act.