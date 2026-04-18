Allahabad High Court pauses FIR decision on Rahul Gandhi's nationality India Apr 18, 2026

The Allahabad High Court has hit pause on deciding whether to allow an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over questions about his nationality.

On April 18, 2026, the court said it's important for anyone suspected of an offense to get a chance to be heard before any final call is made, a point highlighted by Justice Subhash Vidyarthi.