Allahabad High Court quashes charges against Megha Kirti and family India Apr 08, 2026

The Allahabad High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against Megha Kirti and her family in charges that they pushed her husband to take his own life.

Justice Sameer Jain said on Monday that there just was not enough proof to show they meant to cause this, as required by law.

The whole case began in August 2022 after the husband died by suicide in July 2022, and his father accused her of pressuring him over family property.