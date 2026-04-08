Allahabad High Court quashes charges against Megha Kirti and family
India
The Allahabad High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against Megha Kirti and her family in charges that they pushed her husband to take his own life.
Justice Sameer Jain said on Monday that there just was not enough proof to show they meant to cause this, as required by law.
The whole case began in August 2022 after the husband died by suicide in July 2022, and his father accused her of pressuring him over family property.
High court finds no mens rea
While the police recovered a purported suicide note linking the husband's distress to cases filed by Kirti, the court found no solid proof he had no other way out.
Because of this, the High Court quashed the criminal proceedings against Kirti and her family for lack of mens rea.