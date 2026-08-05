Allahabad High Court rules Maternity Benefit Act overrides administrative handbooks

The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: statutory rights matter.

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar ruled that the Maternity Benefit Act of 1961 takes priority over any administrative handbook.

This means maternity leave isn't just a favor, it's your legal right.

The decision came after Manisha Yadav's 180-day leave request was denied by her workplace, which tried to rely on the Financial Handbook instead of the law.