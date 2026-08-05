Allahabad High Court rules Maternity Benefit Act overrides administrative handbooks
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: statutory rights matter.
On Thursday, April 16, 2026, Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar ruled that the Maternity Benefit Act of 1961 takes priority over any administrative handbook.
This means maternity leave isn't just a favor, it's your legal right.
The decision came after Manisha Yadav's 180-day leave request was denied by her workplace, which tried to rely on the Financial Handbook instead of the law.
Manisha Yadav wins 180 day leave
Manisha Yadav, a Junior Assistant working at a government polytechnic in Barabanki, had her leave rejected because of a financial handbook rule.
She took it to court and won, the judge said executive instructions can't overrule laws meant to protect women's rights.
Now, her leave is approved with full benefits. This sets a strong example for anyone facing similar issues: your statutory rights come first.